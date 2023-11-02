Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1091.65 and closed at ₹1088.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1120.3 and a low of ₹1082.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹268,197.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1169.9 and ₹922.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 208,546 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1117.8 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 29.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.67% and has gained 29.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.
