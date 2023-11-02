Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 1088.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1091.65 and closed at 1088.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1120.3 and a low of 1082.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 268,197.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1169.9 and 922.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 208,546 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1117.8, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1088.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1117.8 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 29.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.67% and has gained 29.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

02 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1088.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 208,546 shares, and the closing price was 1,088.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.