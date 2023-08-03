Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1143.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1136.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was 1142, close price was 1143.65, high was 1144.3, and low was 1126.25. The market capitalization of Sunpharma was 272,624.44 crore. The 52-week high was 1155 and the 52-week low was 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 42,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1143.65 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 42,340 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,143.65.

