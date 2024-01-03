Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock soars as investors react positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.85 %. The stock closed at 1259.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1295.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1264.85 and closed at 1259.9. The stock had a high of 1298.95 and a low of 1258.1. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 310,893.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1272, while the 52-week low is 922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 84,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1295.75, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹1259.9

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1295.75 with a percent change of 2.85 and a net change of 35.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price and has increased by 35.85.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1259.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 84627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1259.9.

