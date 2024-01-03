Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock soars as investors react positively

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1264.85 and closed at ₹1259.9. The stock had a high of ₹1298.95 and a low of ₹1258.1. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹310,893.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1272, while the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 84,627 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sunpharma stock is currently priced at ₹1295.75 with a percent change of 2.85 and a net change of 35.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price and has increased by ₹35.85.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 84627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1259.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!