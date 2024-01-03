Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock soars as investors react positively

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1264.85 and closed at ₹1259.9. The stock had a high of ₹1298.95 and a low of ₹1258.1. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹310,893.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1272, while the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 84,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.