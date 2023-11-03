Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 1116.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1130.8 and closed at 1116.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1137.45 and a low of 1110.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 271,580.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,092 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1116.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 41092 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1116.15.

