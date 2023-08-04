comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma shines with positive trade performance
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma shines with positive trade performance

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1140.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1141.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day, the open price of Sunpharma was 1136.2 and the close price was 1136.25. The stock reached a high of 1169.9 and a low of 1123.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 273728.13 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1155 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 350345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:48:21 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1141.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1140.85

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1141.3 with a percent change of 0.04% and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37:05 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1142.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1140.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1142.45. It has experienced a 0.14 percent change, which is a net change of 1.6.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:21:12 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1137, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1140.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1137, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the stock's performance.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05:44 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1140.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1136.25

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1140.85, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% and has gained 4.6 points.

04 Aug 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1136.25 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 350,345 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,136.25.

