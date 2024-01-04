Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1298.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1303.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1297.85 and closed at 1296.4. The stock reached a high of 1304.1 and a low of 1291.2. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 311,457.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1298.95, while the 52-week low is 922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1309.35 as against previous close of 1303.35

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical stock trading at a spot price of 1305.8. The bid price is 1308.15 and the offer price is 1308.65, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700 each. The open interest for Sunpharma is 13,219,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1303.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1298.1

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1303.8. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.68%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months24.3%
YTD3.11%
1 Year28.69%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1298.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1296.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1298.1 with a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.7, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1296.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 47,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,296.4.

