Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1297.85 and closed at ₹1296.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1304.1 and a low of ₹1291.2. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹311,457.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1298.95, while the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.