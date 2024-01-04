Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1297.85 and closed at ₹1296.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1304.1 and a low of ₹1291.2. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹311,457.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1298.95, while the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical stock trading at a spot price of 1305.8. The bid price is 1308.15 and the offer price is 1308.65, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700 each. The open interest for Sunpharma is 13,219,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1303.8. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|24.3%
|YTD
|3.11%
|1 Year
|28.69%
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1298.1 with a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.7, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 47,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,296.4.
