Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1298.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1305.35 and closed at 1298.1 on the last trading day. The day's high was 1328.25, while the low was 1298. The market capitalization of the company stands at 314,444.84 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1304.1 and 922.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 89,440 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1310.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1298.1

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1310.55, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 12.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% and has gained 12.45 points.

05 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1298.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 89,440 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,298.1.

