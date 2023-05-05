Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:07 AM IST Livemint
SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

Sunpharma opened at 964.05 during the current session, with the highest price of 976 and the lowest price of 964.05.

On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was 964.05 and close price was 963.45, with a high of 976 and a low of 964.05. The market cap was calculated at 233563.26 crores, with a 52-week high of 1071.9 and a 52-week low of 789.75. BSE volume indicated 21955 shares being traded.

05 May 2023, 08:07:37 AM IST

Sunpharma trading at ₹973.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹963.45

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a total volume of 21955 shares with a closing price of 963.45.

