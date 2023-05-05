Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma opened at ₹964.05 during the current session, with the highest price of ₹976 and the lowest price of ₹964.05.
The market cap was calculated at 233563.26 crores, with a 52-week high of 1071.9 and a 52-week low of 789.75.
05 May 2023, 08:07:37 AM IST
Sunpharma trading at ₹973.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹963.45
On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a total volume of 21955 shares with a closing price of ₹963.45.
