Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma soars in today's market

On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was ₹1139.95 and the close price was ₹1131.9. The highest price during the day was ₹1146.1 while the lowest price was ₹1134.7. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹274124.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 261,701 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|2.3%
|6 Months
|17.58%
|YTD
|13.95%
|1 Year
|9.28%
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1141.5 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is a positive 0.75. Overall, this suggests a small upward movement in the stock price of Sunpharma.
On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume reached 261,701 shares, with a closing price of ₹1131.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!