Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma soars in today's market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1140.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1141.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was 1139.95 and the close price was 1131.9. The highest price during the day was 1146.1 while the lowest price was 1134.7. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 274124.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 261,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months2.3%
6 Months17.58%
YTD13.95%
1 Year9.28%
06 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1141.5, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1140.75

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1141.5 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is a positive 0.75. Overall, this suggests a small upward movement in the stock price of Sunpharma.

06 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1131.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume reached 261,701 shares, with a closing price of 1131.9.

