LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 1138.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1158.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1134.9 and closed at 1140.85. The stock had a high of 1144.95 and a low of 1121.55. The market capitalization of the company was 273,236.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1169.9 and the 52-week low was 855.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:30:07 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1158.9, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1158.9. There has been a 1.77% percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 20.1.

07 Aug 2023, 10:17:28 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1159.05, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows a price of 1159.05 with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 20.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.78% and has gained 20.25 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03:18 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1161.45, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

Sunpharma stock is currently trading at 1161.45, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 22.65. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value. However, it is important to analyze other factors such as trading volume, market trends, and company news to get a complete understanding of the stock's performance.

07 Aug 2023, 09:48:19 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1161.9, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1161.9. There has been a percent change of 2.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 23.1, which means that the stock has increased by 23.1. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing a positive trend.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:37 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:17 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1152.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1152.85, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 14.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.23% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 14.05.

07 Aug 2023, 09:16:37 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1137.75, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1138.8

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1137.75 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.09% and 1.05.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07:51 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1138.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1140.85

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1138.8. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of 2.05 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:27:05 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1140.85 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 62,968 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1140.85.

