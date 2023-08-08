Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 1138.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1161.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sunpharma opened at a price of ₹1138.95 and closed at ₹1138.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded for the day was ₹1166.5, while the lowest price was ₹1133.7. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹278,778.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 72,105 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:09:27 AM IST
