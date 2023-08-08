Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 1138.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1161.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma opened at a price of 1138.95 and closed at 1138.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded for the day was 1166.5, while the lowest price was 1133.7. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 278,778.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 72,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1138.8 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 72,105 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1138.8.

