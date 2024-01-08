Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1319.35 and closed at ₹1312.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1319.35, while the lowest price was ₹1287.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312,489.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1328.25, while the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 167,904 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
