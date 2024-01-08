Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1312.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1319.35 and closed at 1312.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1319.35, while the lowest price was 1287.75. The market capitalization of the company is 312,489.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1328.25, while the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 167,904 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1312.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 167,904 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1312.65.

