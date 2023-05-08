Hello User
Sunpharma sees decline in stock value

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint
Sunpharma

Sunpharma opened at 965 and reached a high of 967.45 during the current session. However, it also experienced a low of 961.25.

Sunpharma's stock opened at 965 and closed at 970.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 967.45 and the low was 961.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 231,691.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1071.9 and the 52-week low is 789.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 13,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

08 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST Sunpharma trading at ₹966, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹970.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 966. There has been a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by a small amount.

08 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sunpharma trading at ₹966.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹970.45

As of the current data, Sunpharma's stock price is 966.1 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -4.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

08 May 2023, 10:52 AM IST Sunpharma closed at ₹970.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 13905 shares with a closing price of 970.45.

