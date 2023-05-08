Sunpharma sees decline in stock value

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹965 and closed at ₹970.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹967.45 and the low was ₹961.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹231,691.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1071.9 and the 52-week low is ₹789.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 13,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).