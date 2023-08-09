Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Performance

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1161.9 and closed at ₹1159.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1164.25 and a low of ₹1139.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹275,875.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1169.9 and ₹855.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 43,489 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1145.1, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current price of Sunpharma stock is ₹1145.1 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1144.75, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1144.75 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -3.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and has decreased by ₹3.65. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1145, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the Price is ₹1145 with a Percent Change of -0.3 and Net Change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and there has been a decrease of 3.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1146.2, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1146.2. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, which means the stock has decreased by 2.2 points. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value. Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1148.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1148.9 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1156.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1148.4 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is currently at ₹1156.1. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.7 points since the last recorded value. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has increased in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1149.8, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1159.9 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1149.8. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a decrease of 10.1 units in the stock's value. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the stock's price. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1159.9 yesterday On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 43,489 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1159.9. Share Via