Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1148.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1145.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1161.9 and closed at 1159.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1164.25 and a low of 1139.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 275,875.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1169.9 and 855.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 43,489 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1145.1, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1145.1 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

09 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1144.75, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1144.75 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -3.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and has decreased by 3.65.

09 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1145, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the Price is 1145 with a Percent Change of -0.3 and Net Change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and there has been a decrease of 3.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1146.2, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1146.2. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, which means the stock has decreased by 2.2 points. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1148.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1148.9 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1156.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1148.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is currently at 1156.1. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.7 points since the last recorded value. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has increased in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1149.8, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1159.9

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1149.8. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a decrease of 10.1 units in the stock's value. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the stock's price.

09 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1159.9 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 43,489 shares. The closing price for the day was 1159.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.