Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1305.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1308.35 and closed at 1299.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1309.75, while the lowest was 1299.95. The company has a market capitalization of 313257.17 crore. The 52-week high for Sunpharma is 1328.25, and the 52-week low is 922.55. On the BSE, a total of 17,979 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was 1306, while the high price was 1314.35.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1309.15 as against previous close of 1306.55

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1310.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1311.45, while the offer price is 1311.95. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 1400 shares available to buy at the bid price. The open interest is currently at 12836600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1312.3, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1305.05

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1312.3 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 7.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% and has gained 7.25 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.57%
3 Months6.71%
6 Months24.91%
YTD3.64%
1 Year29.4%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1305.6, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1299.85

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1305.6, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and has gained 5.75 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1299.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a volume of 17,979 shares traded on BSE. The closing price for the day was 1,299.85.

