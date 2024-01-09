Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on the Stock Market

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1308.35 and closed at ₹1299.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1309.75, while the lowest was ₹1299.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹313257.17 crore. The 52-week high for Sunpharma is ₹1328.25, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 17,979 shares were traded.
The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was ₹1306, while the high price was ₹1314.35.
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1310.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1311.45, while the offer price is 1311.95. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 1400 shares available to buy at the bid price. The open interest is currently at 12836600.
The current price of Sunpharma stock is ₹1312.3 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 7.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% and has gained 7.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|6.71%
|6 Months
|24.91%
|YTD
|3.64%
|1 Year
|29.4%
The current stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1305.6, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and has gained 5.75 points.
