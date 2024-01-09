Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on the Stock Market

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1308.35 and closed at ₹1299.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1309.75, while the lowest was ₹1299.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹313257.17 crore. The 52-week high for Sunpharma is ₹1328.25, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 17,979 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.