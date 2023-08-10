Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1148.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1152.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was ₹1157.95, close price was ₹1148.4, high was ₹1158.6, and low was ₹1140.9. The market capitalization was ₹276,463.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1169.9 and a 52-week low of ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 43102 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:08:14 AM IST
