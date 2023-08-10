Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1148.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1152.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was 1157.95, close price was 1148.4, high was 1158.6, and low was 1140.9. The market capitalization was 276,463.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 1169.9 and a 52-week low of 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 43102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

