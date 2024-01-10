Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1305.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1306 and closed at 1305.05, with a high of 1332.95 and a low of 1306. The market cap of the company is 317036.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1328.25 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 29713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1321.35, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1305.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1321.35, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 16.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

10 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1305.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 29,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 1,305.05.

