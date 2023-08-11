Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1152.2 and closed at ₹1152.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1156.75 and a low of ₹1143.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹276,163.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 35,131 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sunpharma Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.82% 3 Months 12.8% 6 Months 14.25% YTD 14.87% 1 Year 25.07%

Sunpharma August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1153.3 Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of INR 1150.05. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, along with the bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 22,302,700, indicating significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

