Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1152.2 and closed at ₹1152.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1156.75 and a low of ₹1143.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹276,163.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 35,131 shares.
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1139.25, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1150.55
The current data shows that the price of Sunpharma stock is ₹1139.25. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.3 in the stock price.
Sunpharma Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|12.8%
|6 Months
|14.25%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|25.07%
Sunpharma Live Updates
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Sunpharma August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1153.3
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of INR 1150.05. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, along with the bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 22,302,700, indicating significant trading activity.
Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1151, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1152.25
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1151, which has experienced a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous value. Additionally, there has been a net change of -1.25, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.25.
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1152.25 yesterday
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 35,131 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,152.25.
