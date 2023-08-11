Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1150.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1139.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1152.2 and closed at 1152.25. The stock reached a high of 1156.75 and a low of 1143.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 276,163.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 35,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1139.25, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1150.55

The current data shows that the price of Sunpharma stock is 1139.25. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of 11.3 in the stock price.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sunpharma Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months12.8%
6 Months14.25%
YTD14.87%
1 Year25.07%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST Sunpharma August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1153.3

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of INR 1150.05. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, along with the bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 22,302,700, indicating significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1151, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1152.25

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1151, which has experienced a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous value. Additionally, there has been a net change of -1.25, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.25.

11 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1152.25 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 35,131 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,152.25.

