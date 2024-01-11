Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1331.35 and closed at ₹1322.5. The stock had a high of ₹1333.25 and a low of ₹1313.55. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹317,551.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 23,397 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1322.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 23,397 shares with a closing price of ₹1,322.5.