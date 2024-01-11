Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 1322.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1323.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1331.35 and closed at 1322.5. The stock had a high of 1333.25 and a low of 1313.55. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 317,551.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.95 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 23,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1322.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 23,397 shares with a closing price of 1,322.5.

