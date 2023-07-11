comScore
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072.0, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 1046.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1072.0 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1035.5 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 1050.9, while the low was 1032.1. The company has a market capitalization of 250,982.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1071.9, while the 52-week low is 821.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:15:16 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072.0, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

Today, the closing price of Sunpharma stock was 1072.0, which represents a 2.48% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1046.05. The net change in the stock price today was 25.95.

11 Jul 2023, 03:22:32 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.3, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

Sunpharma stock is currently trading at a price of 1072.3. It has experienced a percent change of 2.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 26.25, suggesting an increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:02:30 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1073. There has been a 2.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently performing well.

11 Jul 2023, 02:47:34 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.65, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1070.65. There has been a percent change of 2.35, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:38:02 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.2, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is at 1072.2. There has been a 2.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.15.

11 Jul 2023, 02:20:36 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1068.9, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1068.9. There has been a percent change of 2.18, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.85, suggesting that the stock price has increased by that amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:05:21 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1067.85, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is at 1067.85. There has been a 2.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.8 points. This suggests that Sunpharma stock has experienced a positive movement and is performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 01:53:00 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1068.05, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1068.05. There has been a 2.1 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:36:46 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1066.95, up 2% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1066.95. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:22:24 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1062.8, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 16.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.6% and the net change in price is 16.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03:48 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

Sunpharma stock is currently trading at a price of 1062.9 with a net change of 16.85, representing a percent change of 1.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:52:28 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1063, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 16.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.62% and the net change is 16.95.

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1062.9 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 16.85. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.61% and has gained 16.85 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:34:05 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:17:16 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1061. There has been a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.95, which means that the stock price has increased by 14.95.

11 Jul 2023, 12:07:16 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.6, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1062.6 with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 16.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent change and net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are seeing positive returns.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45:09 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.5, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1063.5. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.45, meaning that the stock has gained 17.45 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:37:41 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.85, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1063.85. There has been a 1.7% percent change, with a net change of 17.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17:45 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1061, which represents a 1.43% increase. The net change is 14.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Sunpharma stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

11 Jul 2023, 11:06:27 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061.75, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1061.75. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.7.

11 Jul 2023, 10:52:09 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061.35, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1061.35. There has been a 1.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.3.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30:07 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1066.2, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1066.2, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 20.15. This means that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. Investors who hold this stock would see a gain in their investment.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:44 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.55, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1062.55, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 16.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.58% and has gained 16.5 points. The stock is currently trading at a price higher than its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:01:36 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.75, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1062.75. There has been a 1.6% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 16.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47:56 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1063.55. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 17.5.

11 Jul 2023, 09:36:46 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:34:17 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1054.5, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1054.5. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.45, which means that the stock has gained 8.45 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15:07 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1050.7, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1050.7, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 4.65 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 1050.7.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00:12 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1046.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1035.5

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1046.05. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.55, which means that the stock has gained 10.55 in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 08:22:25 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1035.5 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 27,294 shares and closed at a price of 1035.5.

