Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072.0, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1035.5 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1050.9, while the low was ₹1032.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹250,982.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1071.9, while the 52-week low is ₹821.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072.0, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 Today, the closing price of Sunpharma stock was ₹1072.0, which represents a 2.48% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1046.05. The net change in the stock price today was ₹25.95. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.3, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 Sunpharma stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1072.3. It has experienced a percent change of 2.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 26.25, suggesting an increase in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1073. There has been a 2.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently performing well. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.65, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1070.65. There has been a percent change of 2.35, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Click here for Sunpharma Key Metrics Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.2, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is at ₹1072.2. There has been a 2.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.15. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1068.9, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1068.9. There has been a percent change of 2.18, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.85, suggesting that the stock price has increased by that amount. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1067.85, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is at ₹1067.85. There has been a 2.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.8 points. This suggests that Sunpharma stock has experienced a positive movement and is performing well in the market. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1068.05, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1068.05. There has been a 2.1 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22 points. Click here for Sunpharma Board Meetings Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1066.95, up 2% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1066.95. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.9 points. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1062.8, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 16.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.6% and the net change in price is ₹16.75. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 Sunpharma stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1062.9 with a net change of 16.85, representing a percent change of 1.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1063, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 16.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.62% and the net change is 16.95. Click here for Sunpharma AGM Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.9, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 Sunpharma stock is currently priced at ₹1062.9 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 16.85. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.61% and has gained 16.85 points. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1061. There has been a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.95, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹14.95. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.6, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1062.6 with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 16.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent change and net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are seeing positive returns. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.5, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1063.5. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.45, meaning that the stock has gained 17.45 points. Click here for Sunpharma News Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.85, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1063.85. There has been a 1.7% percent change, with a net change of 17.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1061, which represents a 1.43% increase. The net change is 14.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Sunpharma stock is performing well and experiencing growth. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061.75, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1061.75. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.7. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1061.35, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1061.35. There has been a 1.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.3. Click here for Sunpharma Dividend Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1066.2, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1066.2, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 20.15. This means that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. Investors who hold this stock would see a gain in their investment. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.55, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1062.55, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 16.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.58% and has gained 16.5 points. The stock is currently trading at a price higher than its previous value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1062.75, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1062.75. There has been a 1.6% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 16.7 points. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1063.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1063.55. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹17.5. Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1054.5, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1054.5. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.45, which means that the stock has gained 8.45 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1050.7, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1046.05 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1050.7, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 4.65 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1050.7. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1046.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1035.5 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1046.05. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.55, which means that the stock has gained 10.55 in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1035.5 yesterday On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 27,294 shares and closed at a price of ₹1035.5. Share Via