Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1316.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1329.75 and closed at 1324.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1332.15 and a low of 1310.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 315,920.44 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1333.25 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was 1306, while the high price was 1321.85.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1313.35 as against previous close of 1318.25

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1311.3. The bid price is 1313.35 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1313.9 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest is 12,936,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1310.6, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1316.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1310.6, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -6.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the net change is a decrease of 6.1. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Sunpharma.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months7.82%
6 Months22.37%
YTD4.51%
1 Year28.04%
12 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1321.85, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1316.7

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1321.85, which represents a 0.39% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.15.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1324.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 22,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1324.25.

