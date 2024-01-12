Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1329.75 and closed at ₹1324.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1332.15 and a low of ₹1310.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹315,920.44 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1333.25 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares on the BSE.
The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was ₹1306, while the high price was ₹1321.85.
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1311.3. The bid price is 1313.35 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1313.9 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest is 12,936,000.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1310.6, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -6.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the net change is a decrease of 6.1. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Sunpharma.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|7.82%
|6 Months
|22.37%
|YTD
|4.51%
|1 Year
|28.04%
Sunpharma stock is currently priced at ₹1321.85, which represents a 0.39% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.15.
On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 22,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1324.25.
