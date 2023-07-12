comScore
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at 1076.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's 1072
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at ₹1076.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1072

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1072 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1076.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1050.05 and closed at 1046.05. The high for the day was 1074.5, while the low was 1048.25. The company's market capitalization is 257,208.71 crore. The 52-week high is 1071.9 and the 52-week low is 848.05. The BSE volume for the day was 122,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:00:04 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma closed today at ₹1076.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1072

Sunpharma stock closed at 1076.45 today, representing a 0.42% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1072. The net change in price was 4.45.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18:02 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.05, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1077.05. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.05.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01:01 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1082.75, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is at 1082.75. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53:50 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1083.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1072

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1083.5 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and the actual increase in price is 11.5.

12 Jul 2023, 02:33:19 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1080.4 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 8.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21:23 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.05, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1080.05. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points since the last recorded value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:06:49 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1080.15 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 8.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% or 8.15 compared to the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 01:47:34 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1079.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1079.5. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 7.5.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:11 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1072

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1080. The percent change is 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 8 points. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has shown a positive trend.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01:32 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1077.45. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.45, which means that the stock has increased by 5.45. Overall, the data suggests that the Sunpharma stock has experienced a small positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45:09 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1077.2. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and has risen by 3 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:19:54 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.85. There has been a 0.17 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00:07 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.95, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1072

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1073.95. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Sunpharma.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48:57 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.15, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1076.15, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual increase in price is 4.15.

12 Jul 2023, 11:35:04 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1080.65. There has been a 0.81 percent change, with a net change of 8.65.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16:33 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1081.65, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1081.65 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to draw further conclusions about the performance of the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03:42 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1082.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1072

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1082.5 with a 0.98 percent increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.5.

12 Jul 2023, 10:50:15 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1080.3, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.77% and has gained 8.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 10:37:17 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1079.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1079.6. There has been a 0.71 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.6, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for Sunpharma stock.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20:59 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1072

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1074. There has been a 0.19% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:00:10 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1074.65. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in Sunpharma stock.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45:59 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.28% and the price has gone up by 3 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:32:26 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071.45, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1071.45. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, which means the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Sunpharma stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:22:28 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.2. There has been a 0.11 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.2, implying that the stock has gained 1.2 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:58 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.05

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1072, which is a 2.48 percent increase from the previous day. The net change is 25.95, indicating a significant upward movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1046.05 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 122,722 shares on BSE. The closing price for the day was 1046.05.

