Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at 1075, down -0.25% from yesterday's 1077.7

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1077.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1076.85 and closed at 1072 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 1083.5 and a low of 1070. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 258,276.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1074.5 and the 52-week low is 848.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma closed today at ₹1075, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

Today, the closing price of Sunpharma stock was 1075, which represents a decrease of 0.25% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1077.7. The net change in price was -2.7.

13 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1078, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1078. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.3 units. Overall, the stock price for Sunpharma has seen a small increase.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074.3, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1074.3 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 3.4.

13 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.55, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

As of the current data, the Sunpharma stock is priced at 1072.55. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.15.

13 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075.35. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.35, suggesting a decrease of 2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.4, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.4 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -4.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.4% and has decreased by 4.3 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

Sunpharma stock is currently trading at a price of 1075. It has experienced a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, suggesting a decrease of 2.7.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1076.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.85. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1078.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1078.6 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1078, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

Based on the current data, the Sunpharma stock price is 1078. There has been a 0.03% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1076.85 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.08% and a decrease in the value by 0.85 rupees. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decline in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.85, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075.85. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline.

13 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.05, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1076.05. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small negative movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1074.95 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% and the value has decreased by 2.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

Based on the current data, the Sunpharma stock is priced at 1077.7 with no change in price or percent change. This means that the stock is currently stable and has not seen any significant movement in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1076.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.1 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1077.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.35.

13 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1078, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data on Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1078. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small upward trend.

13 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.15, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075.15, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the net change in the stock price is -2.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.15, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1075.15. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1075, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.25%, resulting in a net decrease of 2.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.45, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative change of 0.39% and a net decrease of 4.25.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.5, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075.5. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075.65. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, which means the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1072

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1076.45. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means that the stock has increased by 4.45.

13 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1072 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 214,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,072.

