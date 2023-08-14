comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1125 and closed at 1132.25, with a high of 1125 and a low of 1125. The company has a market capitalization of 269925.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. A total of 648 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:47:04 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1138, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1132.25

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1138. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.75.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42:16 AM IST

Sunpharma Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months12.47%
6 Months12.49%
YTD13.08%
1 Year22.94%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:29:07 AM IST

Sunpharma August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1137.55

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1131. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, indicating no active buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 22,542,100, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:13:28 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1132.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 648 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1132.25.

