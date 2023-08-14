Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges in Trading Today

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1125 and closed at ₹1132.25, with a high of ₹1125 and a low of ₹1125. The company has a market capitalization of ₹269925.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. A total of 648 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1138, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1132.25
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1138. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹5.75.
Sunpharma Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|12.47%
|6 Months
|12.49%
|YTD
|13.08%
|1 Year
|22.94%
Sunpharma Live Updates
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Sunpharma August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1137.55
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1131. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, indicating no active buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 22,542,100, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1132.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 648 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1132.25.
