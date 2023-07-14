comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at 1072, down -0.33% from yesterday's 1075.6
Back

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 14 Jul 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1075.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1072 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma opened at 1077.75 and closed at 1077.7. The stock reached a high of 1080.7 and a low of 1071.7. The market capitalization of the company is 257,928.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1083.5, while the 52-week low is 848.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jul 2023, 04:00:02 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma closed today at ₹1072, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The closing price of Sunpharma stock today is 1072, with a net change of -3.6 and a percent change of -0.33. Yesterday's closing price was 1075.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value compared to the previous day.

14 Jul 2023, 03:15:04 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073 with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.24%. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6 points in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Sunpharma stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Jul 2023, 03:00:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071.8, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1071.8. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of -0.35% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.8.

14 Jul 2023, 02:45:05 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1070. The percent change is -0.52%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, which means the stock has decreased by 5.6 points. Overall, this suggests a negative trend for Sunpharma stock.

Click here for Sunpharma Key Metrics

14 Jul 2023, 02:30:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1072.65, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

14 Jul 2023, 02:15:04 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1071.1. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.5. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

14 Jul 2023, 02:00:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.75, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1070.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, which means the stock has decreased by 4.85.

14 Jul 2023, 01:45:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1071, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -4.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has dropped by 4.6 points.

Click here for Sunpharma Board Meetings

14 Jul 2023, 01:30:04 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1071 with a percent change of -0.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -4.6, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 4.6.

14 Jul 2023, 01:15:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071.2, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1071.2. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, indicating a decrease of 4.4 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of Sunpharma stock.

14 Jul 2023, 01:00:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.95, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data shows that Sunpharma stock is trading at a price of 1069.95. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decline of 5.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a negative trend in its price.

14 Jul 2023, 12:45:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1070.05. There has been a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -5.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Sunpharma AGM

14 Jul 2023, 12:30:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1068.75, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1068.75. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, which means the stock has decreased by 6.85.

14 Jul 2023, 12:15:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1069.15, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative.

14 Jul 2023, 12:00:03 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.55, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1069.55 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% with a decrease of 6.05.

14 Jul 2023, 11:45:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1070.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.51. The net change in the stock price is -5.5, indicating a decline.

Click here for Sunpharma News

14 Jul 2023, 11:30:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.25, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.25. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.35, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.35.

14 Jul 2023, 11:15:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.3, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock is priced at 1069.3. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.3, further confirming the decrease. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

14 Jul 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1066.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1066.75. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

14 Jul 2023, 10:45:06 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1071.05, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1071.05. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Sunpharma Dividend

14 Jul 2023, 10:30:02 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1070.45. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.15.

14 Jul 2023, 10:15:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1070. The percent change is -0.52, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -5.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.6.

14 Jul 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.9. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.7 rupees. Overall, these numbers suggest a small decline in the value of Sunpharma stock.

14 Jul 2023, 09:45:04 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.55, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1072.55. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, which means the stock has decreased by 3.05. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

14 Jul 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1069.2 with a percent change of -0.6%. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.6% from its previous value. The net change is -6.4, indicating a decrease of 6.4 points in the stock price. Overall, Sunpharma stock has seen a slight decline in value.

14 Jul 2023, 09:15:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.05, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1077.05 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.45 rupees.

14 Jul 2023, 09:00:04 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1077.7

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1075, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value has decreased by 2.7 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Sunpharma.

14 Jul 2023, 08:00:09 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1077.7 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a total volume of 25,681 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,077.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout