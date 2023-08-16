Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
Sunpharma stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1125 and closed at ₹1132.25. The stock had a high of ₹1142.2 and a low of ₹1120.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹271,400.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, while the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 45,861 shares.
16 Aug 2023, 09:05:18 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:18:40 AM IST
