Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1125 and closed at 1132.25. The stock had a high of 1142.2 and a low of 1120.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 271,400.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, while the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 45,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:05:18 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1131.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1132.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1131.15. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has slightly decreased.

16 Aug 2023, 08:18:40 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1132.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 45,861 shares. The closing price for the day was 1132.25.

