Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets as Investors Selloff

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1328.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1320 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1326.1 and closed at 1324.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1339.75, while the lowest price was 1321.55. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at 318,787.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1333.25, and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 24,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1320, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1328.65

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock's price is 1320, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -8.65. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data represents a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time and may be subject to change.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1328.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1324.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1328.65. There has been a 0.29% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1324.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 24,611 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock for that day was 1,324.85.

