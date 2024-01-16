Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets as Investors Selloff

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1326.1 and closed at ₹1324.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1339.75, while the lowest price was ₹1321.55. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at ₹318,787.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1333.25, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 24,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.