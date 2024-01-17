Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1328.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1339.95 and closed at 1328.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1339.95 and a low of 1307.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 314,840.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1339.75 and 922.55 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,956 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1328.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 11,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1328.65.

