Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1072.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1077.05 and closed at 1075.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1079.35 and the low was 1064.85. The company's market capitalization is 257,208.71 crore. The 52-week high is 1083.5 and the 52-week low is 848.05. The BSE volume for the day was 33,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05:37 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.95, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1075.95. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46:05 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1074.8 with a net change of 2.4, representing a 0.22 percent increase. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:58 PM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1072.45. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30:01 PM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:20:16 PM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.65, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.65. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07:52 PM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.05. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that the Sunpharma stock is relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

17 Jul 2023, 11:47:59 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1074.65. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.25, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Sunpharma stock has experienced a small positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 11:31:42 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.8. There has been a slight percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.4.

17 Jul 2023, 11:25:17 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.9, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1072.9. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.05 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06:16 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1074. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a small increase. The net change is 1.6, meaning the stock has increased by 1.6 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49:08 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.1. There has been a 0.07 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

17 Jul 2023, 10:36:40 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.5, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1072.5. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase of 0.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Sunpharma has remained relatively stable with a small increase.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20:56 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1074, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1074. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.6 points. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has seen a slight increase.

17 Jul 2023, 10:02:42 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1075.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1075.45. The stock has experienced a 0.28% increase, with a net change of 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:47:27 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.5, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1076.5 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% and the price has increased by 4.1. Overall, this indicates a slight upward movement in the stock's performance.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:46 AM IST

17 Jul 2023, 09:33:26 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1079.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

Sunpharma stock is currently trading at 1079.05, with a percent change of 0.62% and a net change of 6.65. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:16:02 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.9. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00:18 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1075.6

As of the current data, the Sunpharma stock price is 1072. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.6, suggesting a decrease of 3.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:21:30 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1075.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Sunpharma on the BSE, there were 33,392 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1075.6.

