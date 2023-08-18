Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Plunges in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1145.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1136.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma opened at 1146.95 and closed at 1143.6 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1149.25, while the lowest was 1138.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 274,711.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,596.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1136.75, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1145.5

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1136.75. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -8.75. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 8.75.

18 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.69%
3 Months16.11%
6 Months15.04%
YTD14.32%
1 Year24.33%
18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1144.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1143.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1144.95. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.35.

18 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1143.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 23,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1143.6.

