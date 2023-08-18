Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Plunges in Stock Market Trading

Sunpharma opened at ₹1146.95 and closed at ₹1143.6 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1149.25, while the lowest was ₹1138.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹274,711.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,596.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is ₹1136.75. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -8.75. This suggests that the stock has decreased by ₹8.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.69%
|3 Months
|16.11%
|6 Months
|15.04%
|YTD
|14.32%
|1 Year
|24.33%
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1144.95. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.35.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 23,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1143.6.
