Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1312 and closed at ₹1313.55. The stock had a high of ₹1319 and a low of ₹1294. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹311,733.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 41,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1299.25. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.3, indicating a decrease of 14.3 points.
On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume was 41513 shares, and the closing price was ₹1313.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!