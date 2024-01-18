Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1313.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1299.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1312 and closed at 1313.55. The stock had a high of 1319 and a low of 1294. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 311,733.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.95 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 41,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1299.25, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1313.55

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1299.25. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.3, indicating a decrease of 14.3 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1313.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume was 41513 shares, and the closing price was 1313.55.

