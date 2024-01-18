Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1312 and closed at ₹1313.55. The stock had a high of ₹1319 and a low of ₹1294. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹311,733.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 41,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.