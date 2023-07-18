Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1077.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1068.05 and closed at 1072.4. The highest price it reached during the day was 1081, while the lowest was 1068.05. The market capitalization of the company is 258,552.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1083.5 and the 52-week low is 848.05. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 16,956.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1069.5, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and has experienced a decrease of 8.1 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.35, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1069.35, which represents a decrease of 0.77%. The net change in the stock price is -8.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1070.6, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

Based on the current data of Sunpharma stock, the price is 1070.6. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% or 7. The stock is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous session.

18 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.4, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.4 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the value has decreased by 4.2. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

Click here for Sunpharma Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1077. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a small decline in the stock value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.65, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1076.65 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09% and the value has decreased by 0.95 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1076.6, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1076.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09, resulting in a net change of -1. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.05, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1073.05, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1072.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1072.95. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decline of 4.65 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1073.1. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -4.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.5.

18 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1077.6, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1072.4

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1077.6 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% and the price has increased by 5.2 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1072.4 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 16,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,072.4.

