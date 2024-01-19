Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1299.25 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1343.6 and a low of ₹1290.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹320,599.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 118,520 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.