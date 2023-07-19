comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 1065.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1079.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma opened at 1077.6 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 1077.6 and a low of 1064.05. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 255,757.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1083.5 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 45,807 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30:03 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1079.7, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1079.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.75, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:06 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1080.95, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1080.95. There has been a 1.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

19 Jul 2023, 10:03:17 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1079.1, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1079.1 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 13.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 13.15. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

19 Jul 2023, 09:48:20 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.2, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1073.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.25, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend in the Sunpharma stock.

19 Jul 2023, 09:34:05 AM IST

19 Jul 2023, 09:30:05 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1073.25, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1073.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.3, suggesting a positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 09:17:42 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1069.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1069.25. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Sunpharma stock is performing well and experiencing some positive growth.

19 Jul 2023, 09:03:25 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1065.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1077.6

As of the current data, the Sunpharma stock price is 1065.95, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -11.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% and the value has decreased by 11.65 rupees. It indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

19 Jul 2023, 08:08:37 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1077.6 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 45,807 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,077.6.

