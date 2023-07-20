Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1065.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1081.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1065.25 and closed at 1065.95, with a high of 1085.5 and a low of 1063.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 259,548.06 crore. The 52-week high is 1083.5 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 61,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1081.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1065.95

20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1065.95 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sunpharma was 61,972 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1065.95.

