Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1065.25 and closed at ₹1065.95, with a high of ₹1085.5 and a low of ₹1063.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹259,548.06 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1083.5 and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 61,972 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1081.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1065.95
20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1065.95 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Sunpharma was 61,972 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1065.95.