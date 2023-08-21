Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 1145.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1130 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1142 and closed at 1145.5. The stock reached a high of 1149.5 and a low of 1129.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 271,124.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 148,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1130, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1145.5

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1130, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock price has decreased by 15.5.

21 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1145.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 148,418 shares and closed at a price of 1,145.5.

