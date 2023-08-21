Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1142 and closed at ₹1145.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1149.5 and a low of ₹1129.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹271,124.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 148,418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1130, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock price has decreased by ₹15.5.
