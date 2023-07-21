Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Rises in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1096.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1101.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1107.95 and closed at ₹1096.8. The high for the day was ₹1107.95, while the low was ₹1093.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹263,734.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1104.4, while the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 9575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00:14 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1101.3, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1096.8
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1101.3. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.5 units.
21 Jul 2023, 09:54:30 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Sunpharma was 9775 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1096.8.
