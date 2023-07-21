comScore
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:09 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1096.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma opened at 1107.95 and closed at 1096.8. The stock reached a high of 1107.95 and a low of 1093.95. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 263,950.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1104.4 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:10:33 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday

