Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1096.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1099.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1107.95 and closed at ₹1096.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1107.95 and a low of ₹1093.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹263,842.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1104.4, while the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,742 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:34:31 AM IST
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday
On the last day, Sunpharma had a volume of 11,742 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1096.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!