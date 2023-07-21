Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1096.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day of trading, Sunpharma opened at 1107.95 and closed at 1096.8. The stock reached a high of 1107.95 and a low of 1093.95. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 263,950.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1104.4 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 10649 shares with a closing price of 1096.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.