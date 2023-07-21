Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1096.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1096.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1107.95 and closed at 1096.8. The stock reached a high of 1107.95 and a low of 1093.95. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 263,842.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1104.4 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma on the last day was 11,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1096.7, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1096.8

The current data shows that Sunpharma stock is priced at 1096.7, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the value has decreased by 0.1 points. Overall, the stock price for Sunpharma has slightly declined.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1098.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1096.8

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1098.3, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 1.5.

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1101.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1096.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is 1101.35 with a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1099.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1096.8

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1099.65. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.85 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 11,742 shares with a closing price of 1,096.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.