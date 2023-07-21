Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets as investors sell off

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1107.95 and closed at ₹1096.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1107.95 and a low of ₹1093.95. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹263,842.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1104.4 and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for Sunpharma on the last day was 11,742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Sunpharma stock is priced at ₹1096.7, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the value has decreased by 0.1 points. Overall, the stock price for Sunpharma has slightly declined.
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1098.3, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 1.5.
As of the current data, the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1101.35 with a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1099.65. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.85 points.
