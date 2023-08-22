Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1134.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1136.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's open price on the last day was 1133.95 and the close price was 1134.1. The high for the day was 1144.25 and the low was 1128.1. The market capitalization is 272,672.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1136.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1134.1

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1136.45 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1134.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sunpharma on the BSE, a total of 27,348 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1134.1.

