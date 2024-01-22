Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1343.55 and closed at ₹1335.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1346.6 and a low of ₹1324.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹318,631.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1344.3 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6344 shares.
Sunpharma January futures opened at 1344.9 as against previous close of 1336.55
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1326.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1328.3, while the offer price is 1329.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for Sunpharma is 12,419,400.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was ₹1324.1, while the high price reached ₹1346.6.
Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1328, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1335.25
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1328, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has dropped by 7.25 points.
Top active options for Sunpharma
Top active call options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.95 (-55.62%) & ₹5.95 (-52.21%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1330.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹10.0 (-13.04%) & ₹2.45 (-37.18%) respectively.
Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1328.0
|-7.25
|-0.54
|1344.3
|922.55
|318631.68
|Cipla
|1312.6
|-15.65
|-1.18
|1341.25
|852.0
|105946.59
|Divis Laboratories
|3655.8
|-36.8
|-1.0
|4072.35
|2730.0
|97050.0
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5635.0
|-34.55
|-0.61
|5986.2
|4176.85
|93629.32
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2517.55
|55.0
|2.23
|2494.1
|1446.15
|85205.33
Sunpharma Live Updates
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|6.68%
|6 Months
|21.73%
|YTD
|6.05%
|1 Year
|28.36%
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1335.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 6344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1335.25.
