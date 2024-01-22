Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Sunpharma January futures opened at 1344.9 as against previous close of 1336.55 Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1326.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1328.3, while the offer price is 1329.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for Sunpharma is 12,419,400.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was ₹1324.1, while the high price reached ₹1346.6.

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1328, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1335.25 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1328, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has dropped by 7.25 points.

Top active options for Sunpharma Top active call options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.95 (-55.62%) & ₹5.95 (-52.21%) respectively. Top active put options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1330.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹10.0 (-13.04%) & ₹2.45 (-37.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1328.0 -7.25 -0.54 1344.3 922.55 318631.68 Cipla 1312.6 -15.65 -1.18 1341.25 852.0 105946.59 Divis Laboratories 3655.8 -36.8 -1.0 4072.35 2730.0 97050.0 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5635.0 -34.55 -0.61 5986.2 4176.85 93629.32 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 2517.55 55.0 2.23 2494.1 1446.15 85205.33

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.73% 3 Months 6.68% 6 Months 21.73% YTD 6.05% 1 Year 28.36%

