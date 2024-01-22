Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1335.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1328 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1343.55 and closed at 1335.25. The stock reached a high of 1346.6 and a low of 1324.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 318,631.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1344.3 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1344.9 as against previous close of 1336.55

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1326.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1328.3, while the offer price is 1329.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for Sunpharma is 12,419,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was 1324.1, while the high price reached 1346.6.

22 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1328, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1335.25

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1328, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has dropped by 7.25 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Sunpharma

Top active call options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.95 (-55.62%) & 5.95 (-52.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sunpharma at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1330.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 10.0 (-13.04%) & 2.45 (-37.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1328.0-7.25-0.541344.3922.55318631.68
Cipla1312.6-15.65-1.181341.25852.0105946.59
Divis Laboratories3655.8-36.8-1.04072.352730.097050.0
Dr Reddys Laboratories5635.0-34.55-0.615986.24176.8593629.32
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2517.5555.02.232494.11446.1585205.33
22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock today was 1324.1, while the high price was 1346.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1344.9 as against previous close of 1336.55

Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1326.15. The bid price is 1328.3 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1329.7 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 12,419,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months6.68%
6 Months21.73%
YTD6.05%
1 Year28.36%
22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1335.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 6344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1335.25.

