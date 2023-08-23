comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 10:00:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.2 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.8 -0.49%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 965.5 0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 1136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1121.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1139.9 and closed at 1136.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1145.75, while the lowest price was 1129.9. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 272,744.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 64,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:04:00 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1121.25, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1136.75

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1121.25. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -15.5, indicating a decrease in the stock's price by 15.5.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02:52 AM IST

Sunpharma August futures opened at 1130.1 as against previous close of 1138.8

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1122. It has a bid price of 1122.3 and an offer price of 1123.1. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 22,381,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:46:18 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1120.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1136.75

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1120.7, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -16.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% and the net change in value is a decrease of 16.05.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:10 AM IST

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months16.04%
6 Months17.08%
YTD13.6%
1 Year29.19%
23 Aug 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1136.75, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1136.95

Sunpharma stock is currently priced at 1136.75 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:18:44 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1136.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a total trading volume of 64,047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,136.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App