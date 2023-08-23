Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at ₹1139.9 and closed at ₹1136.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1145.75, while the lowest price was ₹1129.9. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹272,744.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 64,047 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1121.25, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1136.75 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is ₹1121.25. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -15.5, indicating a decrease in the stock's price by ₹15.5. Share Via

Sunpharma August futures opened at 1130.1 as against previous close of 1138.8 Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1122. It has a bid price of 1122.3 and an offer price of 1123.1. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 22,381,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1120.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1136.75 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1120.7, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -16.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% and the net change in value is a decrease of 16.05. Share Via

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.29% 3 Months 16.04% 6 Months 17.08% YTD 13.6% 1 Year 29.19% Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1136.75, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1136.95 Sunpharma stock is currently priced at ₹1136.75 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1136.95 on last trading day On the last day, Sunpharma had a total trading volume of 64,047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1,136.95. Share Via