 Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day

11 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 4.21 %. The stock closed at 1325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price TodayPremium
Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1319.9 and closed at 1325.85 on the last day. The highest and lowest prices during the day were both 1319.9. The market capitalization of the company is 316,688.22 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1344.3 and 922.55 respectively. The stock had a low trading volume of just 98 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40:16 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1381.7, up 4.21% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1381.7 with a percent change of 4.21 and a net change of 55.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.21% or 55.85. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well. Investors may see this as an opportunity to buy the stock and potentially profit from further price increases. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30:55 AM IST

Sunpharma January futures opened at 1324.95 as against previous close of 1327.85

Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1384.7. The bid price is 1380.9 and the offer price is 1381.7. There is an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest is 13,046,600. Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of generic and branded drugs.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:12:35 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1380, up 4.08% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1380, which represents a 4.08% increase. The net change in price is 54.15.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11:59 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries had a low price of 1319.6 and a high price of 1395 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:18 AM IST

Top active options for Sunpharma

Top active call options for Sunpharma at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.1 (+1662.5%) & 21.85 (+1460.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sunpharma at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.55 (-85.51%) & 0.85 (-67.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1386.0560.24.541344.3922.55332559.82
Cipla1412.8100.27.631341.25852.0114034.24
Divis Laboratories3650.05-1.6-0.044072.352730.096897.36
Dr Reddys Laboratories5727.4594.551.685986.24176.8595165.44
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2514.6-16.95-0.672494.11446.1585105.49
23 Jan 2024, 10:27:16 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1383.2, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1383.2. There has been a 4.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 57.35.

23 Jan 2024, 10:16:18 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock is 1319.6, while the high price is 1381.15.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:55 AM IST

Sunpharma January futures opened at 1324.95 as against previous close of 1327.85

Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1372.95. The bid price stands at 1368.6 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1369.3 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for this stock is 12,939,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:53:48 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:52:59 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1374.75, up 3.69% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1374.75 with a percent change of 3.69. This means that the stock has increased by 3.69% from its previous closing price. The net change is 48.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 48.9 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

23 Jan 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months6.31%
6 Months20.87%
YTD5.3%
1 Year28.71%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12:30 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1325.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 98 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1325.85.

